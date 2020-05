Nagpur, May 18 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in Nagpur in Maharashtra touched 373 on Monday, and one person died of the infection, a health official said.

The death toll from the infection in the district is now seven, he added.

"The number of active cases is 141 as 225 people have been discharged so far and seven have died," the official said.

