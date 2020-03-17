COVID19: West Bengal CM Invokes Epidemic Diseases Act

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in the state."So far, 13 state governments have invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. We did not invoke it but today morning, 10 persons who were kept in isolation got annoyed with it and kept asking the district magistrate of North 24 Paraganas why they were kept in isolation, and they also refused to be there," said Banerjee at a press conference here."The reason behind enacting this Act is to ensure public health and safety," she added.She also appealed to people to not panic and "not hide their symptoms.""There is no need to panic and I also request people to not believe in fake news," the Chief Minister said while adding that people need not hide their symptoms and visit a hospital if they have flu-like symptoms. She also announced that all educational institutions will now be closed till April 15 "but exams will go as scheduled."The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will be closed till March 31, she said.Among the other announcements made, Banerjee said that Rs 200 crore fund has been created to prevent spread of coronavirus in the state.She also said, "Rs 5 lakh insurance has been allotted for 10 lakh people including Army personnel in the state, doctors, nurses, medical help, municipality and Asha women who are continuously working to prevent the spread of coronavirus."The deadly bug which started spreading from the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year has killed more than 6000 people across the globe and infected more than a lakh others. (ANI)

