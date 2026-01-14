New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): In a detailed 134-page order dated January 13, 2026, the Lokpal of India has dismissed a complaint filed by activist Amitabh Thakur alleging acquisition of disproportionate assets by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from Jharkhand's Godda.

The bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, concluded that the allegations were devoid of merit, frivolous, and vexatious, primarily targeting Dubey's wife rather than the MP himself, who is the public servant under Lokpal's jurisdiction.

The complaint relied on Dubey's election affidavits from 2009 to 2024, claiming unexplained surges in his spouse's assets. However, the Lokpal found no substantial evidence of disproportionate assets attributable to Dubey, noting only marginal changes in his own holdings.

The order criticised Thakur for filing unverified claims based on public domain information, pursuing the matter with apparent political or personal vendetta, and breaching confidentiality by publicising the complaint on social media.

A show-cause notice issued to Thakur for violating Lokpal rules was discharged, but Dubey was granted liberty to pursue legal action against Thakur for privacy breaches and reputational harm. The Lokpal emphasised the need to protect public servants' integrity during proceedings and disapproved of Thakur's recalcitrant approach, including accusations of bias against the institution.

In his reaction the BJP MP said, " I cannot be silenced. I am an ordinary worker of the BJP. I am fortunate that during the time of the Honorable Prime Minister Modi Ji, BJP made me a Member of Parliament. It is my duty to present the dark deeds of the Congress before the public. Today, the Honorable Lokpal has given a decision on the false allegations made against me and my family. The Honorable Lokpal has ordered that, on the basis of these false allegations, to tarnish the honor of my family, I should file a case of harassment against these people in the judiciary or the Lok Sabha. Satyameva Jayate,"

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had launched an attack against Nishikant Dubey, alleging a disproportionate increase in his wife's assets. Shrinate had cited the alleged Lokpal complaint against Dubey, to claim that his wife's assets have gone up while there has been no significant rise in the BJP MP's income. (ANI)

