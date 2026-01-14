Mumbai, January 14: Realme has officially commenced the teaser campaign for its next P series smartphone in India, confirming the device's imminent arrival. A dedicated microsite has gone live on Flipkart, highlighting the evolution of the series from the Realme P1 to the recent Realme P4. While the company has yet to formally name the device, industry reports and tipsters suggest the upcoming handset will be marketed as the Realme P5.

The teaser arrives shortly after a Realme device with the model number RMX5107 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This new addition to the performance-oriented P series is expected to focus heavily on battery endurance and display technology, targeting the mid-range segment where Realme has seen significant growth over the past year. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications and Features.

Realme P5 Specifications and Design

The most notable feature of the purported Realme P5 is a massive 10,000mAh battery, which would mark a record for the brand in the Indian market. According to leaks from tipster Debayan Roy, the smartphone will feature a square-shaped rear camera module housing a triple-camera setup. This system is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

In terms of build and aesthetics, the Realme P5 is expected to sport a curved back panel and a plastic frame to manage the weight of the substantial battery. The design represents a shift from the dual-camera layout seen on its predecessor, moving towards a more versatile photography setup. Software-wise, the device is anticipated to run on the latest Realme UI based on Android 16.

Realme P Series Evolution

The upcoming Realme P5 will succeed the Realme P4 5G, which was introduced in August 2025. The P4 5G established a high benchmark for the series with its 7,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging. It featured a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Realme P5 Price and Availability

While official pricing for the Realme P5 has not been announced, it is expected to be positioned competitively against other performance-heavy mid-range devices. For comparison, the Realme P4 5G launched at a starting price of INR 18,499. Given the significant upgrade to a 10,000mAh battery and a triple-camera system, the P5 may see a slight price adjustment. Realme P Series To Launch With 10,000mAh Battery; New Smartphone Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Details.

The Flipkart microsite confirms that the device will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform and Realme’s official website. Detailed specifications regarding the processor and charging speeds are expected to be revealed through daily teasers leading up to a late January launch event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).