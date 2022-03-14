Jessica Chastain, Poster of The Power of the Dog and Will Smith (Photo Credit: Instagram)

At the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in categories encompassing film and television, 'The Power of the Dog' nabbed a total of four trophies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, its helmer, Jane Campion was also named best director. While receiving the award he hugged fellow New Zealand-born filmmaker Taika Waititi. Critics Choice Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Her Special Song ‘Oo Antava’ From Pushpa The Rise.

Jessica Chastain took the Best Actress award for Searchlight's 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and Will Smith won best actor for 'King Richard' after collecting the BAFTA Award earlier in the day and a SAG Award two weeks ago. When the latter's speech ran on a bit, the play-off music welled up. "Best Actor should get a little more time. I'm just saying," Smith said to cheerful laughs.

On the TV side, HBO's 'Succession' received the drama prize, with cast members Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith Cameron and executive producer Scott Ferguson accepting the trophy. In addition, Issa Rae presented Halle Berry with the See Her award, while Jimmy Kimmel honoured Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Critics Choice Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Picks a Stunning Red Louis Vuitton Gown for Her Appearance.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Film Categories

Best Picture

'Belfast''CODA''Don't Look Up''Dune''King Richard''Licorice Pizza''Nightmare Alley''The Power of the Dog' -- Winner 'tick, tick...Boom!''West Side Story'

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage - 'Pig'Benedict Cumberbatch - 'The Power of the Dog'Peter Dinklage - 'Cyrano'Andrew Garfield - 'tick, tick...Boom!'Will Smith - 'King Richard' -- Winner Denzel Washington - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain - 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' -- Winner Olivia Colman - 'The Lost Daughter'Lady Gaga - 'House of Gucci'Alana Haim - 'Licorice Pizza'Nicole Kidman - 'Being the Ricardos'Kristen Stewart - 'Spencer'

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan - 'Belfast'Ciaran Hinds - 'Belfast'Troy Kotsur - 'CODA' -- Winner Jared Leto - 'House of Gucci'J.K. Simmons - 'Being the Ricardos'Kodi Smit-McPhee - 'The Power of the Dog'

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe - 'Belfast'Ariana DeBose - 'West Side Story' -- Winner Ann Dowd - 'Mass'Kirsten Dunst - 'The Power of the Dog'Aunjanue Ellis - 'King Richard'Rita Moreno - 'West Side Story'

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill - 'Belfast' -- Winner Cooper Hoffman - 'Licorice Pizza'Emilia Jones - 'CODA'Woody Norman - 'C'mon C'mon'Saniyya Sidney - 'King Richard'Rachel Zegler - 'West Side Story'

Best Acting Ensemble

'Belfast' -- Winner 'Don't Look Up''The Harder They Fall''Licorice Pizza''The Power of the Dog''West Side Story'

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - 'Licorice Pizza'Kenneth Branagh - 'Belfast'Jane Campion - 'The Power of the Dog' -- Winner Guillermo del Toro - 'Nightmare Alley'Steven Spielberg - 'West Side Story'Denis Villeneuve - 'Dune'

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson - 'Licorice Pizza'Zach Baylin - 'King Richard'Kenneth Branagh - 'Belfast' -- Winner Adam McKay, David Sirota - 'Don't Look Up'Aaron Sorkin - 'Being the Ricardos'

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion - 'The Power of the Dog' -- Winner Maggie Gyllenhaal - 'The Lost Daughter'Sian Heder - 'CODA'Tony Kushner - 'West Side Story'Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - 'Dune'

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'Greig Fraser - 'Dune'Janusz Kaminski - 'West Side Story'Dan Laustsen - 'Nightmare Alley'Ari Wegner - 'The Power of the Dog' -- Winner Haris Zambarloukos - 'Belfast'

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards - 'Belfast'Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - 'Nightmare Alley'Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - 'The French Dispatch'Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - 'West Side Story'Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - 'Dune' -- Winner

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - 'West Side Story' -- Winner Una Ni Dhonghaile - 'Belfast'Andy Jurgensen - 'Licorice Pizza'Peter Sciberras - 'The Power of the Dog'Joe Walker - 'Dune'

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan - 'Cruella' -- Winner Luis Sequeira - 'Nightmare Alley'Paul Tazewell - 'West Side Story'Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - 'Dune'Janty Yates - 'House of Gucci'

Best Hair and Makeup

'Cruella''Dune''The Eyes of Tammy Faye' -- Winner 'House of Gucci''Nightmare Alley'

Best Visual Effects

'Dune' -- Winner 'The Matrix Resurrections''Nightmare Alley''No Time to Die''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Best Comedy

'Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar''Don't Look Up''Free Guy''The French Dispatch''Licorice Pizza' -- Winner

Best Animated Feature

'Encanto''Flee''Luca''The Mitchells vs the Machines' -- Winner 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Best Foreign Language Film

'A Hero''Drive My Car' -- Winner 'Flee''The Hand of God''The Worst Person in the World'

Best Song

Be Alive - 'King Richard'Dos Oruguitas - 'Encanto'Guns Go Bang - 'The Harder They Fall'Just Look Up - 'Don't Look Up'No Time to Die - 'No Time to Die' -- Winner

Best Score

Nicholas Britell - 'Don't Look Up'Jonny Greenwood - 'The Power of the Dog'Jonny Greenwood - Spencer'Nathan Johnson - 'Nightmare Alley'Hans Zimmer - 'Dune' -- Winner

Television Categories

Best Drama Series

'Evil' (Paramount Plus)'For All Mankind' (Apple TV Plus)'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)'Pose' (FX)'Squid Game' (Netflix)'Succession' (HBO) -- Winner 'This Is Us' (NBC)'Yellowjackets' (Showtime)

Best Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)'Hacks' (HBO Max)'Insecure' (HBO)'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)'The Other Two' (HBO Max)'Reservation Dogs' (FX on Hulu)'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) -- Winner 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

Best Limited Series

'Dopesick' (Hulu)'Dr. Death' (Peacock)'It's a Sin' (HBO Max)'Maid' (Netflix)'Mare of Easttown' (HBO) -- Winner 'Midnight Mass' (Netflix)'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)

Best Movie Made for Television

'Come From Away' (Apple TV Plus)'List of a Lifetime' (Lifetime)'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' (Amazon Prime Video)'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia' (Lifetime)'Oslo' (HBO) -- Winner 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us' (NBC)Mike Colter - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)Brian Cox - 'Succession' (HBO)Lee Jung-jae - 'Squid Game' (Netflix) -- Winner Billy Porter - 'Pose' (FX)Jeremy Strong - 'Succession' (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba - 'In Treatment' (HBO)Chiara Aurelia - 'Cruel Summer' (Freeform)Christine Baranski - 'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)Katja Herbers - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)Melanie Lynskey - 'Yellowjackets' (Showtime) -- Winner MJ Rodriguez - 'Pose' (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun - 'Succession' (HBO)Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)Kieran Culkin - 'Succession' (HBO) -- Winner Justin Hartley - 'This Is Us' (NBC)Matthew Macfadyen - 'Succession' (HBO)Mandy Patinkin - 'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)Audra McDonald - 'The Good Fight' (Paramount Plus)Christine Lahti - 'Evil' (Paramount Plus)J. Smith-Cameron - 'Succession' (HBO)Sarah Snook - 'Succession' (HBO) -- Winner Susan Kelechi Watson - 'This Is Us' (NBC)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage - 'Young Sheldon' (CBS)Nicholas Hoult - 'The Great' (Hulu)Steve Martin - 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)Kayvan Novak - 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)Martin Short - 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) -- Winner

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning - 'The Great' (Hulu)Renee Elise Goldsberry - 'Girls5eva' (Peacock)Selena Gomez - 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)Sandra Oh - 'The Chair' (Netflix)Issa Rae - 'Insecure' (HBO)Jean Smart - 'Hacks' (HBO Max) -- Winner

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa - 'Sex Education' (Netflix)Brett Goldstein - 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) -- Winner Harvey Guillen - 'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)Brandon Scott Jones - 'Ghosts' (CBS)Ray Romano - 'Made for Love' (HBO Max)Bowen Yang - 'Saturday Night Live' (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder - 'Hacks' (HBO Max)Kristin Chenoweth - 'Schmigadoon!' (Apple TV Plus)Molly Shannon - 'The Other Two' (HBO Max)Cecily Strong - 'Saturday Night Live' (NBC)Josie Totah - 'Saved By the Bell' (Peacock)Hannah Waddingham - 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) -- Winner

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander - 'It's a Sin' (HBO Max)Paul Bettany - 'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)William Jackson Harper - 'Love Life' (HBO Max)Joshua Jackson - 'Dr. Death' (Peacock)Michael Keaton - 'Dopesick' (Hulu) -- Winner Hamish Linklater - 'Midnight Mass' (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks - 'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia' (Lifetime)Cynthia Erivo - 'Genius: Aretha' (National Geographic)Thuso Mbedu - 'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)Elizabeth Olsen - 'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)Margaret Qualley - 'Maid' (Netflix)Kate Winslet - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO) -- Winner

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett - 'The White Lotus' (HBO) -- Winner Zach Gilford - 'Midnight Mass' (Netflix)William Jackson Harper - 'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)Evan Peters - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)Christian Slater - 'Dr. Death' (Peacock)Courtney B. Vance - 'Genius: Aretha' (National Geographic)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge - 'The White Lotus' (HBO) -- Winner Kaitlyn Dever - 'Dopesick' (Hulu)Kathryn Hahn - 'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)Melissa McCarthy - 'Nine Perfect Strangers' (Hulu)Julianne Nicholson - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)Jean Smart - 'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Series

'Acapulco' (Apple TV Plus)'Call My Agent!' (Netflix)'Lupin' (Netflix)'Money Heist' (Netflix)'Narcos: Mexico' (Netflix)'Squid Game' (Netflix) -- Winner

Best Animated Series

'Big Mouth' (Netflix)'Bluey' (Disney Plus)'Bob's Burgers' (Fox)'The Great North' (Fox)'Q-Force' (Netflix)'What If...?' (Disney Plus) -- Winner

Best Talk Show

'The Amber Ruffin Show' (Peacock)'Desus & Mero' (Showtime)'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Syndicated)'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (HBO) -- Winner 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' (NBC)'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

'Bo Burnham: Inside' (Netflix) -- Winner 'Good Timing with Jo Firestone' (Peacock)'James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999' (Vimeo)'Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy' (Peacock)'Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American' (Netflix)'Trixie Mattel: One Night Only' (YouTube)

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 2022 ceremony was broadcasted live on the CW and TBS, as the evening unfolded with celebrations held in both Los Angeles and London, as the Critics Choice Association (CCA) added the satellite location to include nominees who also attended the BAFTAs. The Los Angeles portion of the ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars gathered for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel in London, as per Variety.

