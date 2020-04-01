CWC to Meet on Thursday to Discuss Issues Related to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee will meet here on Thursday through video conferencing to discuss the situation arising due to the threat posed by COVID-19 and measures taken to contain the disease.The Congress Working Committee (CWC) virtual meeting is likely to discuss the response of the government to the emerging situation and assess the progress on tasks given by the party leadership to state units.Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID 19 and given their suggestions.Sonia Gandhi, who will chair the meeting, wrote to the Prime Minister on Wednesday urging him to initiate action for release of advance payment to MGNREGA workers due to lockdown, saying nearly eight crore rural workers in the country need support from the government during the 21-day lockdown.She said the government may consider immediate advance payment of wages for 21 days to registered and active MGNREGA workers due to lost wages.The party held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the measures by state units and frontal organisations to help people fight against COVID-19 and problems due to the countrywide lockdown, especially those faced by migrant workers.Sources said the CWC, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will adopt a resolution on issues related to COVID 19 and the government's response to it.The CWC will also discuss the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak.The meeting is being held amid a countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government announced a lockdown on March 24.Sonia Gandhi had last week constituted a task force to intensify the efforts of Congress-ruled state governments to deal with the grave situation prevailing on account of COVID-19 in a coordinated manner.The members of the committee are chairmen of the respective manifesto implementation committees of Congress-ruled States. The meeting will be followed by a virtual media briefing. (ANI)

