Cyber Criminals Sending Emails About COVID-19 to Dupe People: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday said cyber criminals are circulating emails and social media links on COVID-19 and asked people to be cautious.

According to police, cyber criminals have set up fake social media accounts offering home delivery of medicines and other products.

The are also sending fake emails in the name of health authorities and asking people to visit a specific webpage on which email address and its password are required for logging in. The cyber criminals are then using this information to steal money, police said.

The police asked people to avoid opening the suspicious e-mails and clicking on unverified coronavirus related links on social media. It also advised people to use strong passwords and multi-level authentication for their social media and bank accounts.

In some cases of fraud, criminals are also calling people on phone and requesting for monetary help to treat people infected with coronavirus, a senior official said.

Police should be informed regarding such cases immediately, he said.

