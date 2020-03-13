Days After Meeting Trump, Bolsonaro's Aide Tested Positive for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Brasilia [Brazil]/Washington [US], Mar 13 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's aide has been tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported.Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus. This comes days after Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for the Brazilian President met US President Donald Trump in Florida.On the other hand, Trump reacted to the news saying he is not concerned.Bolsonaro's aide posted an image of himself standing with Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.Wajngarten was accompanying Bolsonaro on a trip to the US, during which the two leaders dined together."I'm not concerned at all," Trump told reporters. He had been asked about his attendance at the CPAC conference, where another person was also tested positive for coronavirus."We did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time," Trump added, referring to Bolsonaro.Coronavirus, which originated from China, has spread to most parts of the world. It has infected more than 1,200 people in the US. (ANI)

