DCW Sends Notice to Instagram, Police Group Sharing Objectionable Pictures of Minor Girls

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to Delhi Police and Instagram over reports of a group on the social media platform allegedly sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and discussing techniques of raping women.DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that all the members of the group must be arrested and added that a strong message should be sent to the society on the issue."I have seen some screenshots of a group on Instagram named 'boys locker room'. This act is evidence of a disgusting, criminal, and rapist mentality. Taking notice of the incident, notices have been issued to police and Instagram. All boys in this group must be arrested, a strong message needs to be sent," Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.The commission, in the notice, said that several illegal acts and comments have also been made on the group and added that it is a "very serious" matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities."It is reported that the group is used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and young women many a time with personal information. The members have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors," the DCW said.The commission said that it has instituted an inquiry into the matter and sought details of the admin, members of the group from the social media platform, and a copy of the FIR and action taken report from the police by May 8.Meanwhile, DCP (cyber cell) Anish Roy said that no FIR has been registered in the matter and that the police were checking whether the screenshots of the group are real or fake. Roy said that no formal complaint has been submitted to the police in the matter either. (ANI)

