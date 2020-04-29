Delhi: 59-yr-old Policeman Commits Suicide

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in northwest Delhi's GTB Nagar on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Bhoop Singh (59), an ex-serviceman, posted in the IT cell of the Delhi Police was found inside the toilet of barrack no. 8 at the New Police Line complex, they said.

A barrack is a small room for police personnel to rest after their duty is over, police said.

“He was found inside one of the barracks at New Police Line. We have sent the body for a post mortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital,” said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

“His family members have also been informed. We are trying to ascertain the cause of death. We couldn't find a suicide note,” he added.

Prima facie, no foul play is suspected and inquest proceedings have been initiated, she said.

Singh is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter who is married. They live in his native village in Amoth in Alwar district of Rajasthan, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)