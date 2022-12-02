New Delhi, December 2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme. The remark comes against the backdrop of issues surrounding the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme of the city government.

"Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, rest of the politics can go on," Kejriwal said in his address after felicitating yoga instructors at an event here. "But, we decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not," he asserted. Death Threat to Arvind Kejriwal: AAP Files Complaint Against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari With State Election Commission.

Sources in the government had earlier claimed that Lt Governor Saxena has not approved the extension of the scheme after October 31. However, L-G secretariat sources have claimed that the office has not received any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31. Hence, it was wrong to say that the LG has not approved the extension, they added. Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to PM Narendra Modi to Consider Including Photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Currency Notes (Watch Video).

The Delhi chief minister had on November 1 announced that the free yoga classes being held by his government would not stop, asserting that he would not let any work stop due to obstruction from the LG and the BJP.