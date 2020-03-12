Delhi CM, L-G Hold Meeting to Review Preparedness for Tackling Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday held a joint meeting to review the preparedness for coronavirus in the wake of four confirmed cases of infection.According to a statement from the CMO, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior Delhi government officials were also present in the meeting.The Chief Minister tweeted: "Delhi govt has declared coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until March 31, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings."Briefing the media about the meeting, Kejriwal said: "All the officials of Delhi government and Health Minister Satyendra Jain were present today at the meeting with the L-G. The Delhi government is fully prepared to handle the corona crisis. All the measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak were reviewed in the meeting today.""Some new decisions were taken today. All the cinema houses shall remain closed till 31st March. All schools and colleges shall also remain closed till 31st March, except for the ones where the exams have been going on," he said."We have sufficient beds in case people are to be quarantined. We are arranging DUSIB flats which have remained unoccupied for long, and rooms in under-construction hospitals of the Delhi government. More than 500 beds are ready to be installed in the Delhi government hospitals," he added.All the public spaces, government, and private office premises, malls, and shops, have been notified to disinfect their premises, which shall remain compulsory for all. (ANI)

