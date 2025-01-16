New Delhi, January 16: A doctor was found dead in his house here on Thursday with a deep cut wound on his neck, police said. Police have detained a suspect, Sunny Sharma (23), a dietician by profession, they said. DCP South Ankit Chauhand said that the police received a PCR call regarding a body lying in a house in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave area. The victim, identified as Dr Sambit Mohanty from Odisha, had a deep cut wound on his neck and "blood was scattered on the floor, indicating a violent altercation", DCP added. Delhi Triple Murder: Man, Wife and Daughter Stabbed to Death in Neb Sarai, Probe Underway.

During the investigation, police detained Sharma, who revealed that he had gone to deliver a diet subscription to Dr Mohanty's residence on Wednesday. While they were talking, Mohanty touched him inappropriately, Chauhan said. Following this, Sharma strangled him and then attacked him with a knife and scissors from the victim's kitchen, and fled, he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Chauhan added.

