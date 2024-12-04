A shocking triple murder was reported in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, where a man, his wife, and their daughter were stabbed to death. The victims were identified as Rajesh (53), Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23). Initial investigations revealed that the couple’s son, who also lived in the house, claimed he was out for a walk at the time of the incident. Police are probing all possible angles, including robbery and family disputes, but no clear motive has been established yet. The gruesome crime has left the neighbourhood in shock as forensic teams examine the scene for further clues. Delhi Shocker: Class 6 Student Dies in School Under Suspicious Condition, Family Suspects Foul Play.

Delhi Triple Murder

Triple murder in Delhi | Three people from a house including a man, his wife and daughter, in the Neb Sarai area of ​​South Delhi were stabbed to death. Their son-fourth member of the family had gone out for a walk. Police are present at the spot. More details awaited: Delhi… — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

