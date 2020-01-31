Delhi HC Orders Around the Clock Security to Italian Woman Allegedly Raped by Yoga Instructor

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered city police to provide security around the clock to Italian woman, who has filed a rape and cheating case against yoga instructor, to avoid any untoward incidence observing that the woman is getting threats from accused.Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also directed Ministry of External Affairs to take steps and get her VISA extended till the case of the petitioner is pending in India when her counsel Alakh Alok Srivastava told the court that her VISA is going to expire next month.The court directed the woman to apply for an extension of her VISA in the concerned Embassy and also made it clear that if due to any reason, her VISA is not extended, no action whatsoever shall be taken against petitioner in absence of her valid VISA by any of the Authority.Moreover, High Court directed All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to provide free medical treatment to the women after her counsel Alakh Alok Srivastava informed about a possible breast cancer threat.The court also issued notice to Delhi Police on Italian woman plea challenging bail granted to accused by a trial court in a case related to allegedly raping and cheating the foreign national.A woman from Italy has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to a man, who claimed to be a yoga instructor, alleging that he cheated her.The woman, who is a permanent resident of Milan in Italy, filed a petition in the High Court through advocate Srivastava challenging the January 8 order of a trial court granting bail to accused Abhishek Singh.In her plea, the woman who is also a yoga instructor and has been practising for the last 20 years, alleged that the accused "fraudulently took Rs 5,00,000" from the petitioner for "jointly setting up a yoga centre" promising "good returns".She had lodged a cheating and forgery case against Singh in South Avenue police station here in the year 2018."On the assurances of good return by the accused, the petitioner invested her money for a yoga centre. The accused kept on taking money from the petitioner on one pretext or other and in total, he fraudulently took away about Rs 5,00,000 from the petitioner between July 2018 and September 2018," the petition added.The plea claimed that the accused, despite being married, repeatedly raped the petitioner on the pretext of marriage. (ANI)

