In a heartwarming incident, Muslim people on Thursday offered namaz at Nashik's Holy Cross Church. A person identified as Ajmal Khan said that they had sought the opinion of all religious leaders for the Iftar party. "They happily accepted our invitation. Father suggested that we arrange an Iftar party here at the church. He also offered namaz with us." Khan said.

