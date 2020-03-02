Delhi Metro Train Services Affected on Violet Line, Normalised

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Delhi Metro train services on the Violet Line (Raja Nahar Sigh to Kashmiri Gate) were affected for some time on Monday due to some technical glitch, the DMRC said.The services have been normalised now. "Violet Line Update- Normal services have resumed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at 9.40 a.m.The operations were affected between Central Secretariat and Sarita Vihar Metro station. The had earlier tweeted, "Violet Line Update- Delay in services between Central Secretariat and Sarita Vihar. Normal service on all other lines." (ANI)

