Delhi Police Launches Fake News Verification Module on Website

New Delhi, April 6 (PTI) To counter rumours amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Monday launched a fake news verification module on their website, officials said.

Citizens can report any suspected fake news and upload content for its verification and clarification on the website, police said.

Taking to twitter, they said to counter the spread of rumours, a fake news verification module was launched on their website www.delhipolice.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)