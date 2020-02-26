Delhi Violence: Congress Delegation to Meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 26: A delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday here over the communal violence in North-East district of the national capital. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be leading the delegation, which will also march to the President's House from the Vijay Chowk.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Anand Sharma and other top leaders will also be a part of the delegation. Congress President Sonia Gandhi Condemns Delhi Violence, Appeals for Peace and Harmony.

Earlier today, the Congress called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 25 people dead and around 190 injured in the past three days.Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi so far.

