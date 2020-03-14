Delhi Violence: Student Sent to Judicial Custody, Allowed to Appear for Exam

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sent a class 10 student to judicial custody till March 27 in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi but allowed him to appear for his board examination.The court allowed the student to appear for the exam observing that everyone has a right to education.At least 53 people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rocked the national capital last month. (ANI)

