Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Crematorium Offers CNG Cremation

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The crematorium in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh has offered CNG cremation for coronavirus victims instead of traditional pyre as the CNG procedure is safer and environment friendly."The closed CNG furnace will not let the virus to spread. It has a temperature of around 800 degrees celsius, which will eventually kill the virus. In a conventional method, chances of spread will be higher," said proprietor BMB Enterprises' Neeraj Bali.Talking about special preparation taken while handling COVID-19 deceased, Bali said: "The body is brought with special precaution. It is isolated and covered with a sealed bag. Immediately the body is shifted to the furnace for cremation. No religious procedure shall be allowed.""We have asked a limited number of members to be with the body and keep them 25-30 feet away from the hall. Only our staff and ambulance staff are allowed inside," he said.The Punjabi Bagh CNG crematorium has four units available in total and two units are always ready for the purpose. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines regarding the cremation and burial of those died of COVID-19. (ANI)

