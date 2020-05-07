Deshmukh Visits Lynching Spot in Palghar; Assures Action

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday visited the village in Palghar district where three men, including two sadhus, were lynched on April 16 and said instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the mob attack.

According to an official statement, Deshmukh made the remarks after visiting Gadchinchle village in adjoining Palghar district, 21 days after the incident.

Three persons, including two seers, were killed in the incident for which police have arrested 115 persons. The Crime Investigation department (CID) of the Maharashtra Police is probing the gruesome mob attack.

Visited the spot where the mob killed the three men, held discussions with local people. The probe of the incident has been handed over to the CID.

Instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the killings, Deshmukh told reporters in Palghar, according to an official statement.

He also reiterated that eight prisons in the state have been locked down to contain the spread of the coronavirus there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)