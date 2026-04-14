Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, hailing the abrogation of Article 370 and the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

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Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister also apologised to the gathering for being late to the occasion.

PM Modi said, "Today is also the birth anniversary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Babasaheb. The policies and decisions taken by our government over the past decade have worked towards restoring the dignity of the Constitution. After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the Constitution of India is now fully applicable across the entire nation. Even Maoist-affected districts are now working constitutionally. Our Constitution expects us to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand has taken this forward and shown a way to the nation."

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"Babasaheb spent his life giving social justice to the deprived and exploited, and our government is also engaged in delivering social justice. That is why Babasaheb strongly advocated for modern infrastructure and industrialisation," he added.

Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir with a constitutional amendment. While Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, fulfilling the BJP's long-standing promise.

Acknowledging the delay in the event, the Prime Minister said, "I apologise that I was late by more than an hour. I left on time, but the 12-kilometre-long roadshow, there was so enthusiastic that it was difficult to move the car quickly. The huge crowd in the 12-kilometre-long stretch, even under this heat, shows the love and blessings. I will take a new inspiration from Uttarakhand."

Further, he said that the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will accelerate Uttarakhand's progress while strengthening connectivity.

Extending greetings for festivities, "The new year has arrived, I extend greetings for Baisakhi, Puthandu and Bohag Bihu. Badrinath and Kedarnath Yatras will also begin in a few days. I got an opportunity to offer prayers to Maa Daat Kali. Maa Daat Kali's blessings have been instrumental in completing the Delhi-Dehradun Corridor."

"After offering prayers at Baba Kedar, I had expressed that the third decade of this century would belong to Uttarakhand. I am very happy that through the double-engine government's policies, the state is moving forward on the path of development and strengthening connectivity. This project will further accelerate Uttarakhand's progress and give new momentum to its development," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun. The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours. (ANI)

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