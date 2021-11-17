As the release date for Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' inches closer, the actor on Tuesday revealed his arduous on set experience while filming the movie. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his shoot time. It highlighted the challenging environment Kartik had been working in for 'Dhamaka'. The makers used hidden cameras as they wanted to show a real-world while Kartik managed record shoot time with long continuous takes. Dhamaka Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur’s Netflix’s Action-Thriller Film!

Captioning his post, Kartik wrote, "8* or more... 15 minute long continuous takes... Even the making of #Dhamaka is a case study in itself." As per a statement, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal. Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Explosive as News Anchor Arjun Pathak Dealing With an Intense Terrorism Crisis (Watch Video).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film. Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' will stream on Netflix from November 19.

