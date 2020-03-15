.DHOLPUR/JAIPUR NRG29 RJ-NDPS-ARRESTS 1,500 Kg Ganja Seized in Rajasthan, 2 Held

Dholpur/Jaipur (RJ) Mar 15 (PTI) Around 1,500 kg ganja being smuggled from Odisha to Agra was seized on a highway in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday, police said.

A container was intercepted on the Agra-Mumbai national highway and the vehicle search led to the seizure of the contraband, they said.

Amer Khan, the driver of the container, and Mehrajuddin who was travelling with him were arrested, Dholpur SP Mridul Kachawa said.

In Sikar district, a team of special operations group raided a house and recovered 60.70 quintal 'doda chura' stored there.

Five people identified as Gajanand Bharma, Hansraj Verma, Vinod Bharma, Suresh Bharma and Kailash Meena were arrested.

The arrests were made under the NDPS Act, police said.

