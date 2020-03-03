District Court Sends Former UP Minister to Jail

Rudrapur, Mar 3 (PTI) A district court on Tuesday sentenced former Uttar Pradesh minister Prem Prakash Singh, his wife, son and daughter-in-law besides five others to rigorous imprisonment for various terms ranging from two to five years in a high profile land-grabbing case.

The court of judicial magistrate/civil judge senior division, Rudrapur sentenced the former minister to five years in prison.

His son Shiv Vardhan Singh and former district government counsel (DGC) Swatantra Bahadur Singh were handed a sentence of three years in prison in the case.

The former minister's wife Manju Lata Singh, his daughter-in-law Nidhi Singh, the former DGC's wife Gita Singh and daughter-in-law Shikha Singh were sentenced to two years in prison.

Besides them, two witnesses were sentenced to two years in prison.

All convicts were let out on bail except the former minister who was sent to jail.

The court pronounced the judgment in the case after convicting them of grabbing the land of former DSP Ram Awadh Singh on the basis of forged documents, including a will. PTI corr ALM

