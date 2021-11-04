Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared her stunning Diwali look with her fans and followers on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Jacqueline posted pictures in which she can be seen dressed in a stunning red saree and adding a retro vibe to her look with a full-sleeved blouse, bangles and a chic bun with big, red roses. Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Ravishing In Arpita Mehta’s Outfit! (View Pics).

She added the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone." Fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments. "Breathtaking," a fan wrote. "Happy Diwali @jacquelinef143," another added. Diwali 2021 Makeup and Hairdo Ideas: Here's a List of Quick, Effortless Hacks for Glamorous Diwali Looks.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'. She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.

