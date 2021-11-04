The festival of lights is here and all are celebrating the occasion with much fervour. From sharing Diwali 2021 greetings to posting pictures of the celebrations, social media has turned out to be colourful with such beautiful posts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also extended her greetings to fans on the special occasion and that too in style. The global icon has dressed up in a floral printed lehenga with a mirror embellished blouse and dupatta. One also cannot miss the statement jewels that she has accessorised with her outfit. The diva has been styled by popular stylist Ami Patel. Bridget Brager has done her hair, whereas her makeup has been done by Jo Baker.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Stylish Avatar For Diwali 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

