Doctor Stabbed to Death in Raipur

Raipur, Mar 12 (PTI) An ayurvedic doctor was stabbed to death by four persons at his clinic here on Thursday evening, police said.

The opposition BJP claimed that the deceased was an office-bearer of its medical cell.

Dr Jeevan Jalchhatri (45) was at his clinic in Bhatagaon locality when four men stabbed him following an argument, a police official told PTI.

One of the accused was immediately arrested. The other three were thrashed by locals and received minor injuries. They were admitted to a local hospital and will be arrested after they are discharged, the official said.

