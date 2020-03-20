Don't Panic, Be Cautious to Deal with COVID-19: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Underscoring the seriousness of the situation amid coronavirus pandemic, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that countrymen must be courageous to face the situation and cautioned not to create panic. Addressing the media she said, "We are facing a situation almost like a biological war. It is important that countrymen must be courageous and cautious but not Panic. We should thank all doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and who all are working for us, working in provisional Public and private places.""Yesterday Honourable Prime Minister had given a valuable message to a motherly and fatherly minded in an intention of protecting each and everyone from the Coronavirus. And the precautions taken by both the State and Central government are so intense that each and every citizen is protected," she said.She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged us to face this situation which is a scary situation not only to us but the whole nation. (ANI)

