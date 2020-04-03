Dr RML Hospital's Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital's Super Specialty Block Converted to COVID-19 Isolation Wards

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The trauma centre at the Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward while the Safdarjung Hospital's super specialty block has been converted into a state-of-the-art isolation management centre, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday

He made these announcements after visiting the Dr RML Hospital and the Safdarjung Hospital. The minister was at the health facilities to review their COVID-19 preparedness.

At the Dr RML Hospital, Vardhan visited the flu corner, emergency care centre, trauma centre and coronavirus screening centre.

After inspecting these centres, the minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of the screening process.

He also visited the microbiology department, which has been handling a huge number of samples everyday and appreciated it for following infection control protocols.

"Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, the trauma centre at the Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward," he said.

Subsequently, the Union minister visited the Safdarjung Hospital where he reviewed facilities available at the super specialty block.

He said it has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre, consisting of 400 isolation and 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU)beds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)