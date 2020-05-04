DRM Firozpur Appointed Nodal Officer to Facilitate Movement of Stranded People

Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI): Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Firozpur Rajesh Aggarwal has been appointed as nodal officer for Punjab to facilitate the movement of stranded persons during the lockdown period.This came after the Ministry of Railways Ministry decided to run Special Shramik Trains."The advisory has been issued in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs Order dated May 1 through which movement of migrants workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stuck at different places has been allowed. Divisional Railway Manager Firozpur Rajesh Aggarwal has been designated as nodal officer for this purpose," an official release said. The advisory requires state governments to designate nodel authorities and to develop a protocol for receiving and sending such stranded persons.The release said that in case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one state/ UT and another state/ UT, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by rail.The originating state will finalise the requirement of special trains in consultation with receiving states and communicate the requirement of special trains to the nodal officer of Railways.The Shramik Special train is a non-stop train bound for a single destination. The release said that the train with full-length composition with social distancing (not counting the inside middle berths), can carry approximately 1200 passengers each. (ANI)

