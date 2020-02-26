EAM Help Sought to Bring Back Bodies of 3 Indians Killed in US Road Mishap

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing the bodies of three Indians from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who reportedly died in a road accident in the US.

In a letter to Jaishankar, he said a couple from Hyderabad and their friend, who hails from Guntur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, were reportedly killed in the accident in Texas.

Laxman said the relatives of the deceased couple approached him for help in bringing the bodies to India.

"I request you to kindly advise the officials concerned to coordinate with Indian Embassy in USA to help in bringing the bodies of the deceased to India at the earliest," he said.

Laxman has also written to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy seeking his help also.

