Kishtwar, July 21: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu-Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km. In a post on X, the NCS said,"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 21/07/2025 01:36:52 IST, Lat: 33.17 N, Long: 75.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir." Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Himalayan Region, No Casualties Reported.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, another low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district at 10:59 pm IST. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, according NCS statement. Its coordinates were registered as 28.06°N latitude and 94.01°E longitude.

