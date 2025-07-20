Tibet, July 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Tibet on the morning of Sunday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres on latitude 28.70 N and 87.54 E at 10:44 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/07/2025 10:44:41 IST, Lat: 28.70 N, Long: 87.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

No casualties have been reported so far.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Tibet.

on Friday, another earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in the region at a depth of 10km.

Both were reported by the NCS.

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, noted Al Jazeera.

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and geophysicist, told Al Jazeera.

"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera. (ANI)

