Kamchatka, November 5: An earthquake of 6.1 rattled off East Coast of Kamchatka, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Wednesday. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 05/11/2025 04:58:58 IST, Lat: 52.37 N, Long: 159.94 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka." Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocked the region at a shallow depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 04/11/2025 09:15:09 IST, Lat: 52.43 N, Long: 160.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka." Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Several Feared Dead As Quake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Near Mazar-I-Sharif City and Khulm Town (See Pics and Video).

Many major earthquakes have occurred in the region of the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia. The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone. The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more earthquakes greater than M8 over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, have created tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Country; No Casualties Reported.

The southern part of the Kamchatka peninsula lies above the convergent plate margin where the Pacific plate is subducting beneath the Okhotsk microplate along the line of the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench. The rate of convergence between the two plates is about 86 mm per year. Earthquakes are generated by rupture along the megathrust boundary between the two plates, within the descending Pacific plate and within the overriding Okhotsk Plate. The northern part of the peninsula lies away from the convergent boundaries of the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench and the Aleutian Trench but across the boundary between two blocks within the North American plate, the Kolyma-Chukotka and Bering Sea microplates. This boundary accommodates both active shortening and right lateral strike-slip across a series of large SW-NE trending faults.

