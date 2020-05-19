Ease of Restriction: 50 Per Cent Shops Open in Shopping Complexes in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): Following the ease of restriction announced by Kerala government as part of lockdown 4, half of the shops in shopping complexes opened on Tuesday.As per the revised guidelines issued by the state government, 50 per cent shops in shopping complexes can open in a day on a rotational basis.Ameer, owner of a shop in Attukal Shopping Complex in state capital said that the government direction is a big respite for shopkeepers operating out of shopping complexes in the state."Shops in shopping complexes were shut ever since the lockdown was announced. Our business has suffered due to it. Now, 50 per cent of shops have been allowed to open from today onwards," he said.Shop owners and helpers in the complex were seen cleaning up the place and preparing for the day. "This is not enough but we have to take safety measures," said another shopkeeper in the area even as he sanitized his shop counter."It is a good decision to open the shops but we have to be extremely cautious. This will help people to survive and not enjoy during these tough times," he added.Though the shopping complexes opened in the capital city, there were hardly any customers earlier today. (ANI)

