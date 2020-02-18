ECI Holds Meeting with Legislative Department on Pending Electoral Reforms

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Election Commission of India on Tuesday held detailed discussions with the Legislative Department of Ministry of Law and Justice on various issues of pending electoral reforms.Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "I thank the Department for facilitating postal ballot facilities for Persons with Disabilities and electors of above 80 years and electors belonging to essential services by the recent amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules on ECI's recommendation."Arora also mentioned that there are more than 40 different proposals of electoral reforms which are pending since long and Commission is at present discussing some of these proposals. "The commission would like to have such meetings with Legislative Department at regular intervals to pursue all such pending proposals," he said.Other matters discussed during the meeting included more than one qualification date in a year for becoming Elector; Aadhar linkage with electoral roll; paid news and false affidavit as electoral offense/corrupt practice; Print media and social media intermediaries to be covered under Section 126 of the RP Act 1951; Substituting the term 'wife' by 'spouse' in the RP Act 1951 to facilitate electoral registration to the spouse of women service officials in the category of service voter and amendment in Contribution Form.Secretary Legislative Department Narayan Raju assured that they are already examining these proposals. (ANI)

