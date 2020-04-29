ECoR Transports 10.5 Million Tonnes of Coal During Lockdown

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday said it has transported more than 10.5 million tonnes of coal to industries, mostly power plants, across the country during the nationwide lockdown.

The ECoR has run 2,683 trains transporting dry fuel to various destinations across the country, a railway official said.

The coal was transported mainly from Talcher, Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Dhamara areas, he said.

The ECoR transported 6.60 million tonnes of thermal coal and 3.90 million tonnes of imported coal during the lockdown, a statement said.

Most of the thermal coal was loaded in Talcher, while the imported coal was loaded in Paradip, Dhamara, Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports, it said.

The ECoR is working round-the-clock to also ensure the supply of essential commodities like food grains, petroleum products, fruits and vegetables, milk, edible oil, sugar, salt and medicines, the statement added.

