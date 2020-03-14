Eiffel Tower Closed in Paris Because of Virus

World. (File Image)

Paris, Mar 13 (AFP) The Eiffel Tower in Paris will close to the public from Friday until further notice because of the coronavirus, management said, as France's cases climbed to over 2,800, with 61 deaths.

"Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the operating company of the Eiffel Tower is announcing the closure of the tower this evening at 9:00 pm (2000 GMT)," the company said Friday.

It added that it hoped "to be able to reopen very soon when conditions allow it". (AFP)

