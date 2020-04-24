Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Due to Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 24 (PTI) Veteran singer Elton Johan has decided to delay his remaining Farewell Yellow Brick Rod tour as the US fights coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued to Billboard, the Grammy winner musician's representative said the shows, which were scheduled to take place from March 26 to July 8, have been pushed 2021.

"It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement read.

Last month, it was announced that the shows from March 26 through May 2 will be rescheduled for next year, but now the rest of the dates have also been shifted. PTI

