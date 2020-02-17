England Fined for Slow Over-rate in Third T20I Against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], Feb 17 (ANI): England has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third T20I in Centurion on Sunday.David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.England won the match by five wickets to clinch the series 2-1. Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 57 while Jonny Bairstow scored 64 runs. England chased down 226/5 in 19.1 overs with five balls to spare. (ANI)

