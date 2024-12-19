New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Military action film "120 Bahadur", fronted by Farhan Akhtar, is set to hit the screens on November 21, 2025.

Set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, the upcoming movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

"120 Bahadur" is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

"The film is a tribute to Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, '120 Bahadur draws' inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice made history," the makers said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Razneesh Ghai, known for the Kangana Ranaut "Dhaakad ", will direct "120 Bahadur".

Akhtar's last project as an actor was sports drama Toofaan (2021). As a director, he will next direct Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

