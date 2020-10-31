London, Oct 31 (PTI) The world of cinema has lost a legend, a man who defined cool and was the original James Bond, is how celebrities in India and everywhere remembered Sean Connery, who passed away on Friday at the age of 90.

The Legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and featured in a string of cult hits in his five-decade-long career, died on Friday at the age of 90.

According to BBC, the actor passed away overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He had been unwell for quite some time.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon mourned the veteran star's death, saying that the country has lost "one of her best loved sons".

"Sean will be remembered best as James Bond - the classic 007 - but his roles were many & varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot - his towering presence at the opening of @ScotParl in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth," she tweeted.

Sturgeon said during her last meeting with the actor, she noticed that his health was failing.

"When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing – but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him. My thoughts and condolences are with Micheline, their children and all the family. RIP Sir Sean Connery," she added.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they are "devastated" by Connery's death.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words.

"'The name's Bond... James Bond' -- he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," they said.

The family of actor Roger Moore, who had succeeded Connery as James Bond, also condoled the actor's death.

"How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP," read the tweet from Moore's official account, which is run by his family.

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Sam Neill also paid tributes to the veteran actor.

"I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace," tweeted Jackman.

Neill, who starred with Connery in 1990 spy thriller "The Hunt for Red October", reminisced about working with the Scottish star.

"Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man, that great actor," he wrote.

Filmmaker Paul Feig said, "Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery."

Veteran Hollywood star George Takei hailed Connery as a "movie legend, even far into his golden years".

"Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end," he added.

Author Stephen King said, "Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy."

Actor Elizabeth Hurley shared a shirtless picture of Connery on Twitter with the caption, "RIP the glorious Sean Connery."

In India, prominent personalities like veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Randeep Hooda mourned Connery's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences," Mangeshkar tweeted.

Roshan wrote, "Sean Connery. Sir, your legend will live on forever . Well done Sir. You won this life. Thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P."

Bachchan said the world of cinema has lost "another legend".

"After watching 'Highlander', I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you," he wrote.

Hooda tweeted, "The man who defined 'cool' before the word really meant anything besides temperature... the only #JamesBond that was hard to live up to... Sir #SeanConnery RIP Legend."

Actor Arjun Rampal said the late actor brought to life some memorable characters.

"The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery," he said.

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, "How does one even thank Sean Connery for all the films..."

Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They don't make them like you anymore... #OGBond."

