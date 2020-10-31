Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to reunite on screen for a horror-comedy, Bhediya. Reports suggest that Amar Kaushik will be directing the film. Details are scarce, confirmation is unavailable, but Bhediya sounds like an interesting project. If reports turn out to be true, it will be a monster satire. Bollywood can sure use some monster movies, it has been time. Maybe the movie might be based on the folklore of werewolves. Tales about 'aaadamkhor bhediya' have enticed horror fans since ever. We will be waiting for updates on this. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Kickstart Coolie No 1 Promotions on the Sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (View Pics).

Kriti and Varun have worked together in the Rohit Shetty's Dilwale five years ago. Kaushik has proved his prowess with the horror-comedy Stree, telling us that he can make the audience giggle and terrified in moments apart.

Creature feature is a genre that Bollywood has largely shied away from. Bipasha Basu starrer Creature 3D left so much to be desired. Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt's Junoon - featuring a weretiger - is campy fun, but could not bring the genre into the limelight in the '90s. Bollywood has even made a low-budget, low-quality version of Steven Spielberg's Jaws.

Although, TV shows and movies about shapeshifting snakes are very popular. Mouni Roy had headlined multiple seasons of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Naagin, playing the titular character. Sridevi featured in the cult hit Nagina as a snake-woman. Now, Shraddha Kapoor has signed a film series, where she will play 'nagin'.

Let us see if Nagin and Bhediya are able to breathe a new life into the genre. Horror fans will be delighted. Durgavati: Bhumi Pednekar Is Excited to Helm a Film for the First Time with Her Upcoming Horror-Thriller.

Bollywood has a host of horror comedies lined up for the near future. Akshay Kumar's Laxmii will release on Diwali. Then we have, Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth, Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi Afzana, Sunny Leone's Koka Kola, Aditya Seal's untitled film among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).