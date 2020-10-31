The miserable year that 2020 is, it continues to take away some of our favourite screen legends away from us. Now it is the turn of the OG James Bond and one of the most iconic actors in cinema - Sir Sean Connery - to bid us farewell. The Scottish-born actor who was the first to play James Bond - the charismatic secret agent in the 1962 film Dr No, has passed away. He was 90. The Oscar-winner has been away from the silver screen, having taken a self-imposed retirement from acting since 2002. Sean Connery, First James Bond Actor, Dies at 90.

Sean Connery was one such actor whose mere presence fills up the screen, whatever his role may be. He has shined as the leading man, he was excellent in supporting roles and he was a scene-stealer in characters with grey shades. As we mourn the demise of this legend, let's look at 15 most iconic roles of Sean Connery to remember him forever!

James Bond

Sean Connery in Dr No

How can we not start this list with the role that made him a household name across the globe? Before Dr No, Connery was doing more supporting roles. But after smoothly mouthing "The name is Bond. James Bond" in Dr No, he cemented his place in movie history as one of the most iconic screen heroes. Connery played Bond in seven movies, with the last being Never Say Never Again (1983). Sean Connery, the Original James Bond, Dies at 90, Abhishek Bachchan, Hugh Jackman And Others Mourn Loss of the Iconic Actor (View Tweets).

Zed

Sean Connery in Zardoz

Who can forget Connery playing a fierce anti-hero in the cult sci-fi fantasy film, Zardoz? Especially seeing him having the guts to wear that weird outfit!

Daniel Dravot

Sean Connery in The Man Who Would Be King

Based on a Rudyard Kipling novella, The Man Who Would Be King is an adventure film set during the British India era. Connery plays Dravot, an a former officer in the British army, who aims to be a king in Kafiristan, and that tragic consequences that it leads him to. Indian actor the late Saeed Jaffrey also had a role in the film.

Maj Gen Roy Urquhart

Sean Connery in A Bridge Too Far

Connery has a small role in one of the most epic war movies ever made - The Longest Day. But for the 1977 film, A Bridge Too Far, directed by Richard Attenborough, Connery took on a more leading role in the ensemble cast and it remains one of his best performances.

King Agamemnon

Sean Connery in Time Bandits

Terry Gilliam's fantasy adventure film Time Bandits is a very unconventional watch, but features some fine special effects and an enticing ensemble cast. One of the most memorable roles is that of Connery playing Agamemnon, based on a warrior in Greek mythology.

Juan Sánchez Villa-Lobos Ramírez

Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert in Highlander

In the 1986 fantasy film, Highlander, Connery played an Egyptian immortal who becomes a mentor to a younger immortal, played by Christopher Lambert, to take on an evil warlock.

William of Baskerville

Sean Connery and Christian Slater in The Name of the Rose

The Name of the Rose, which came out in 1986, has Connery play a priest who comes to an abbey in Italy to solve a gruesome murder, along with his young protege, played by Christian Slater.

Jim Malone

Sean Connery in The Untouchables

Brian De Palma's The Untouchables is considered as one of the best entries in the gangster genre, based on the real-life capture of dreaded mob boss Al Capone by a team of US agents called The Untouchables. While Robert De Niro plays Capone, Connery memorably played one of the Untouchables, even winning his first Academy Award in the process.

Henry Jones, Sr

Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Is the third Indiana Jones film - Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - the best film in the franchise? Many IJ fans think so. After all, it had the awesome Connery play father to Harrison Ford's whip-loving archeologist, and their scenes together continue to entertain us even now.

Captain Marko Ramius

Sean Connery in The Hunt for Red October

The 1990 film The Hunt for Red October is one of the film based on the popular character Jack Ryan. While Alec Baldwin played that role, Connery took on the character of a Russian navy general who furtively defects from his army along with their submarine and wants to surrender to the US army. Without his old bosses getting their hands on him, of course!

King Richard the Lionheart

Sean Connery in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Connery only had an uncredited cameo in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, where Kevin Costner played the loveable outlaw. But he left the fans pleased when he appeared in the finale as the beloved King of England.

Draco

Sean Connery in Dragonheart

Before Benedict Cumberbatch did motion-capture for a dragon in The Hobbit trilogy, Sir Sean Connery famously voiced a dragon in Dragonheart, a fantasy adventure film where he teams with a fake dragon-hunter, played by Dennis Quaid, for an epic con!

John Patrick Mason

Sean Connery in The Rock

The Rock is arguably considered as one of best films Michael Bay has directed. Sean Connery memorably played an convict who being the only one to escape from Alcatraz is taken in to break a team of Navy SEALS into the fortress, after a bunch of rogue armymen take it over and threaten to bomb San Francisco. The Rock was remade in Bollywood as Qayamat, with Ajay Devgn stepping in Connery's shoes.

William Forrester

Sean Connery in Finding Forrester

In Gus Van Sant's Finding Forrester, Connery played a reclusive writer who befriends a black teenager and mentors him into improving his writing skills.

Allan Quatermain

Sean Connery in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The mention of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen may raise several eyebrows. For one, it is considered as one of the weakest comicbook adaptations by fans, though sometimes that criticism feels unfair. Secondly, the excruciating shooting conditions for the film made Sir Sean Connery take an early retirement from acting. But the legend's portrayal of the aging adventurer Allan Quatermain is still one of the best parts of the film. And for us Indian fans, it offered a memorable experience of him sharing screen with one of our great legends - Naseeruddin Shah!

Rest in peace, Sir Sean Connery. Thank you for all the great cinema that you have given us!

