Tamannaah Bhatia-strarrer web series 'Jee Karda' is a treat for music enthusiasts.

The show is loaded with several songs.

Basically, the album comprises seven original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good old days. The soul-stirring album is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Mellow D, and Simran Chaudhary.

Speaking about the soundtrack, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared, "We have had incredible experience crafting the music for Jee Karda. It is always a delight to be associated with Prime Video as it helps in transcending boundaries. Our primary goal was to capture the essence of the series, particularly its focus on friendship."

The duo added, "Each song in the album possesses a unique charm that will take listeners on a musical journey, encompassing the highs and lows of friendship, accompanied by lively and melodious tunes. Our aim was to create melodies that evoke nostalgia, reminding viewers of the cherished moments they spent with childhood friends. It was much fun to work with a fresh bunch of very talented singers such as Varun Jain, The Rish, Rashmeet Kaur, Mellow D, IP Singh, and Simran Chaudhary has added a distinctive charm to the album. We sincerely hope that audiences embrace and thoroughly enjoy the music, just as we cherished every moment while bringing it to life."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka are also a part of the show.

The show will take us on a ride filled with fun, drama and emotions capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected.

From experiencing life together, falling in love, making mistakes and even having their hearts crushed, they learn that even the finest friendships and relationships cannot be flawless. Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposes to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia), his longtime girlfriend. Their school friends join the wedding celebrations, but complications arise and relationships take an intriguing twist.

Sharing her experience working on the show, Tamannaah said, "The show is very real. It has heart and warmth attached to it. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia."

The show will be out on Prime Video on June 15. (ANI)

