Dubai [UAE]/ New Delhi [India], March 12: AKCEL Holding, a Dubai-based diversified conglomerate, and XRange Golf Entertainment will invest $100 million to launch next-generation golf entertainment venues in India as part of the AED 1 billion global expansion of the XRange platform. The move marks the group's first major entry into India's fast-growing sports and experiential leisure market, positioning the country as an important market in its international rollout.

The initiative will introduce technology-enabled golf entertainment destinations across major Indian cities that combine interactive driving ranges, digital gaming, hospitality, dining and social experiences designed for residents, tourists and corporate audiences.

The project will be supported by the AKCEL Growth Fund, an institutional investment platform operating within the ecosystem of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The fund has been established by AKCEL Holding and Enlightened Minds Investments to identify and scale high-growth opportunities across real estate, technology, sports and experiential infrastructure.

Through this structure, the AKCEL Growth Fund will serve as the primary investment vehicle backing the development and expansion of the XRange platform, with project development led by AKCEL Realty, the real estate arm of AKCEL Holding, which is advancing projects in the UK and building its presence in the UAE real estate market.

India represents a significant opportunity for sports-led entertainment concepts as the country's leisure economy expands. The country currently has more than 300 golf courses and an estimated 200,000 active golfers, while interest in organised recreational experiences continues to grow across major urban centres.

"India is entering a phase where sport, technology and hospitality are converging to create new leisure formats," said Amit Kaushal, Chairman of AKCEL Holding.

"With rising urban incomes and growing interest in organised recreational experiences, we see strong potential to develop golf entertainment destinations designed for a new generation of consumers."

Timur Kudratov, Founder of Enlightened Minds Investments, noted that the project represents the type of cross-sector platform the AKCEL Growth Fund was designed to support.

"This is the kind of platform the AKCEL Growth Fund was built to back, where real estate, technology and consumer demand converge into a scalable operating business. XRange is not just a venue concept; it is a modern experiential infrastructure play with clear regional and international potential," Timur Kudratov said.

Founded by MG Keyser and Jake Shepherd, XRange Golf Entertainment develops venues that blend golf with interactive technology, hospitality and social experiences.

"India represents one of the most compelling emerging markets for next-generation sports entertainment," said MG Keyser, Co-Founder of XRange. "The combination of a growing golf community and rising demand for social leisure experiences creates a strong foundation for this format."

"India is an important part of our international expansion strategy," added Jake Shepherd, Co-Founder of XRange. "The scale, urban growth and evolving leisure economy create favourable conditions for experiential venues that combine sport, technology and hospitality."

Globally, off-course golf entertainment venues have expanded rapidly in markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom, attracting younger audiences and corporate groups through technology-driven experiences that make golf more accessible.

India is expected to become a key market in the long-term global rollout of the XRange golf entertainment platform.

