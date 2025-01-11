Los Angeles, Jan 11 (AP) Actor James Woods says his house in Pacific Palisades has survived the Los Angeles wildfire that has devastated much of his neighbourhood.

“A miracle has happened,” Woods posted Friday on X. "We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing.”

Woods added: “In this hellish landscape standing' is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us."

Earlier this week, Woods was among hundreds of thousands around Los Angeles who were forced to evacuate as the fires spread and intensified. He has posted regular updates on X, showing charred ruins of homes near his, and had been convinced his house would fare no better.

“So many beautiful messages from all of you,” he posted later Friday. “I'm so happy and grateful, but honestly the entire area looks like the dark side of the moon.”

Numerous celebrities, from Paris Hilton to Billy Crystal, have confirmed their homes were lost or sustained damage in blazes burning in and around Los Angeles.

At least 10 people have died, and thousands of structures and vehicles have been destroyed. (AP)

