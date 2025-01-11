Rapper Honey Singh has brought his Millionaire India Tour to life, and fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh are buzzing with excitement! The artist officially announced the tour last Saturday, and tickets went live at 2 pm today (January 11), exclusively on Zomato’s District app. The anticipation has been immense, with fans rushing to grab their spots for this four-hour concert packed with Honey Singh’s iconic hits. Well, the tickets were sold out. The highly anticipated event, which promises four hours of electrifying entertainment for 10 cities, is strictly restricted to individuals aged 16 and above. Yo Yo Honey Singh Calls Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam His ‘Borderless Brother’ in New Post (View Pic).

This tour is set to be one of Honey Singh’s biggest yet, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to witness his chart-topping hits live. If you’re ready to groove to his iconic tracks, mark your calendar and grab your tickets before they sell out!

Honey Singh’s Millionaire India Tour Set to Hit 10 Major Cities

Honey Singh’s much-anticipated Millionaire India Tour is all set to kick off in Mumbai on 22 February 2025. Fans across India will have the chance to experience his electrifying performance as the tour visits 10 major cities. After Mumbai, the tour will travel to Lucknow, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, and will wrap up in Kolkata on 5 April 2025. Yo Yo Honey Singh Confirms Being in a Relationship!.

Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour 2025 Dates

The tour promises to be a thrilling ride through Honey Singh’s iconic hits, with each stop offering fans a chance to witness the rapper live in action. Make sure you don’t miss out on this exciting event when it comes to a city near you!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s 2025 Tour

